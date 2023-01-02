News

Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (11 from 17!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend’s action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United keeping their unbeaten run going. but not the winning streak, as Leeds held on for a goalless draw.

Well, Whoscored have included three player from that game on Saturday at St James’ Park.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week eleven out of seventeen times this season! More than any other PL player this campaign.

Trippier excellent yet again, good in defence as well as contributing going forward, plus his leadership skills as captain are another massive bonus. The Newcastle United skipper creating six chances in the match for teammates.

As you can see, no surprise to see both the Leeds keeper (Meslier) and one of their central defenders (Cooper) also in this Premier League team of the week.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Newcastle v Leeds Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Bruno Guimaraes (7.2) was next highest for Newcastle United after Kieran Trippier. However, the NUFC midfielder finding midfielders in other Premier League matches this weekend getting even higher ratings.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Match Report – Of course, this is ridiculous to grumble in the scheme of things…Read HERE)

(Jesse Marsch hails best ever performance as Leeds cling on for draw at Newcastle – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leeds match – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe on new injury blow, January transfer window and goalless draw with Leeds – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – You can’t win them all! – Read HERE)

(Big blow as Kieran Trippier ruled out of Arsenal match after Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Read HERE)

