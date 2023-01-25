Opinion

Newcastle United squad shake-up – Priorities

We are in the last week of this 2023 January transfer window, rumours are swirling and hopes are high. And who can blame those that have hopes?

We’re top for in the Premier League and soooo close to a cup final.

Things are going really well, though we’re clearly ahead of schedule and this Newcastle United squad is creaking a bit.

All of the rumours, the gossip and the debate on who can / should go and who can/ should stay, then who NUFC should buy, got me wondering…

Who would I keep in this Newcastle United squad?

Who is important?

Where our priorities lie?

The first thing to note is that we have more senior keepers than we can fit into this Newcastle United squad. So I’d expect Darlow and Gillespie to go, on loan or permanently. If there are any takers.

After that we have a 25 man squad and Elliott Anderson floating around it as an U21 player.

So I’ve considered those 25 in the senior Newcastle United squad and put them into one of five categories.

I have to stress that this is just my opinion…Many of you will disagree, and that’s okay, because it’s just a game.

Okay, so my first category is for important players who, I hope, will be with the club for a good few years. There are five players I can see in that category.

Pope, Botman, Bruno, Joelinton and Isak.

Next there are players that are important but sadly coming closer to the end of their careers. We need to start looking at replacements for these players, in spite of their importance, because of their age.

Trippier, Schar, Burn and Wilson.

The next level are “squad players”. Those that are doing a job and who I think should stay. However, under the right circumstances they could be sold.

What are the right circumstances?

Good money, the right time and the opportunity to replace them with better (as judged by the club).

So who falls under this category?

Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron and ASM.

Then there is Karius, a player due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

After that?

The players who I think should be moved on and replaced as soon as we can. Players who I feel aren’t really up to it and are only in the squad to keep the numbers.

Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Murphy, Ritchie and Fraser.

When I look at the Newcastle United squad like this, it’s clear to me why the same 13 (or close to) play so regularly.

Two of our squad players are injured and that leaves us with very few capable of playing in a top six team. Murphy is playing, and I appreciate his effort and the job he does for us, but I don’t feel like he’d be getting the games if Howe had more choice.

So, in an ideal world, I’d be prioritising central defence, central midfield and a wing player / wide forward. I’d have loved to have those players in during this window but I know that’s very difficult and unlikely.

Our other positions need some depth too but I feel like we have a little more time to sort that. The summer and next January (2024) windows could, and I hope will, see the majority of the players on the last list replaced.

Who do I think we should sign?

Hah! I’m not that daft… Whoever Eddie Howe wants to work with!

