Opinion

Newcastle United set to follow the Leicester City path to success

Leicester City played a massive part in the Newcastle United resurrection and renaissance under the Geordie Messiah, Kevin Keegan

On the final day of the 1991/92 season, Newcastle headed to Filbert Street knowing that a win would spare us the ignominy of dropping into the third tier of English football for the very first time, in what was our centenary year.

Leicester were chasing promotion but it was the Toon who took the lead through Gavin Peacock on the stroke of half-time.

Newcastle hung on until injury time before Steve Walsh headed in what looked to be a last gasp equaliser and the Leicester fans invaded the pitch.

Our agony then turned to ecstasy when straight from the re-start Peacock chased down a long and hopeful ball forward, and to the dismay of the Leicester City supporters who were now out of the stands and encroaching on the touchline, Steve Walsh put through his own goal.

Another pitch invasion by Leicester fans ensued and the players were eventually ushered off in the pandemonium.

It took nearly twenty minutes for it to be confirmed that the game was over and that Newcastle United had actually won and stayed up against all of the odds.

Twelve months later and it was Leicester City again on the final day of the season, this time at St James’ Park. Newcastle had already been crowned Champions after beating Grimsby Town days earlier, and Lindisfarne were there to lead our celebrations.

We then witnessed a first half hat-trick from the great David Kelly as Newcastle raced into a 6-0 lead.

Andy Cole completed his own treble in the second half and it was that man Steve Walsh again who scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Newcastle United went on to become the unforgettable Entertainers, but it was Leicester City that would go on to capture silverware, twice, by the end of the decade.

Leicester City arrive for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter final at Gallowgate just over two weeks since they were beaten by a Toon first-half masterclass at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

I believe that this is an excellent opportunity for Newcastle to emulate what Martin O’Neill’s side did in 1997 and 2000, and finally bring some silverware back to Tyneside, by winning the Carabao / League Cup.

I think Eddie Howe will play his strongest side that is available, as we look to put the disappointment of Saturday’s third Round FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday behind us.

I keep stating that we have to be aware of complacency, but I don’t think Eddie’s hot rods will need any motivation, and I hope we will swing into gear from the off.

One of the greatest goals ever scored at St James’ Park was by Malcolm Macdonald against Leicester City back in the 1970s. Newcastle broke out of defence and Irving Nattrass carried the ball forward before passing to Supermac near the halfway line. Our swashbuckling centre forward then struck what I can only describe as a ‘howitzer’ that travelled past the despairing Mark Wallington in the Leicester goal and rattled the back of the net.

The crowd didn’t need to suck that one in and most of us were still trying to catch our breath, as Supermac wheeled away in delight.

The team are going to need us tonight though and I know Wor Flags will do us proud as usual.

Even though I haven’t been for quite a while, I know that there is nothing better than watching our heroes in the famous black and white stripes under the lights.

HTL

