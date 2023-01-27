Transfer Market

Newcastle United set for cash windfall with former midfielder set to complete move

Sky Sports have now reported that former Newcastle United player Dan Barlaser is on the move.

The broadcaster stating that the midfielder is set to join Middlesbrough.

Sky Sports saying the deal will go through today once Dan Barlaser has successfully completed his medical, with the 26 year old to sign a long-term contract.

The Newcastle United fan from Gateshead was with NUFC from the age of nine but was eventually forced into a permanent move elsewhere, with first team opportunities limited.

Dan Barlaser is loved by Rotherham fans who will be gutted to see him go, he has excelled and progressed as a player with the Championship club but could now find himself in the Premier League later this year.

Sky Sports say Middlesbrough are paying Rotherham £1.5m for the midfielder, Dan Barlaser swapping the club who are 20th in the second tier, for Boro who are currently sixth and in the play-off positions.

A Newcastle United official statement (see below) stated the usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee back in October 2020.

However, media reports at the time said that the deal was including a 50% resale clause for if / when Rotherham sell Barlaser in the future, an initial fee of around £300,000 reported to have been paid.

If all the figures add up, it would then appear that Newcastle United are now set for a £600,000 cash windfall (50% of the £1.2m profit Rotherham are making, taking off the £300,000 they reportedly paid NUFC just over two years ago).

Newcastle United official statement 2 October 2020:

‘Midfielder Daniel Barlaser has joined Championship side Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The Gateshead-born 23-year-old, who has represented both England an Turkey at youth level, had been with Newcastle for 14 years after joining the Little Benton Academy from Darlington in 2006.

He progressed through the ranks to make his first team debut in an FA Cup win against Birmingham in January 2017, making further cup appearances against Oxford United and Nottingham Forest before heading out on loan to Crewe Alexandra, then Accrington Stanley.

Last season, he joined Rotherham on a season-long loan and was a key player as Paul Warne’s side won promotion from League One. His performances for the Millers earned him a fourth appearance for Newcastle in last month’s Carabao Cup win against Blackburn Rovers – 1,119 days after his third – and another in the 7-0 win at Morecambe in the same competition.

However, with the deadline looming for Newcastle United to name their 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Premier League season, Steve Bruce has decided to allow Barlaser to rejoin the Millers, this time on a permanent basis. He has signed a three-year contract at the New York Stadium.

“I wish Dan the very, very best of luck,” said the Magpies’ head coach. “He had a wonderful loan spell last year. He’s got to an age where I think he needs to play, and I hope he goes and has a wonderful career.

“He’s been with us since he was nine years old and I wish him the best of luck.”

