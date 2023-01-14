News

Newcastle United players are on the brink of suspension

These two Newcastle United players are on the brink of suspension, as we look forward to Fulham on Sunday.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without any more players, with a busy fixture schedule ahead.

With injuries and fitness issues, the Newcastle United boss already having to cope without a number of players.

This is how things currently look after 18 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards in the Premier League:

6 Joelinton

4 Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

3 Bruno, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson

2 Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff,

1 Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Joelinton has already served a one match suspension, sitting out the 4-1 win at Southampton.

Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar currently sitting on four yellows, one false move away from missing a game.

However, the good news is, that Fulham on Sunday is the 19th and final game, where a yellow card would trigger a one match ban. Fingers cross NUFC can put out their usual first choice defence for what will likely be a tricky game at Crystal Palace next weekend.

Looking beyond this, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

