News

Newcastle United player of the month winner announced for December

The latest Newcastle United player of the month winner has been announced.

The December 2022 award going to Bruno Guimaraes.

The midfielder returning from the Qatar World Cup and hitting the ground running.

Newcastle United player of the month official announcement for December 2022:

Bruno Guimarães has won the FUN88 December Player of the Month, as voted for by supporters.

The Brazilian midfielder returned to Tyneside after international duty at the World Cup, making an instant impact on the return to Premier League action by assisting Miguel Almiron in the 3-0 away win at Leicester City.

Speaking on his award, the fan favourite said: “It is always special to be recognised by supporters. They always show their love for me and I love them, so it’s nice to receive the award.

“December was a different month with the World Cup and I missed Newcastle when I was away because this is a special place for me. It was important to continue our good form that we had before the winter break and Leicester on Boxing Day was a big result for us, coming back to the season.

“We need to keep our confidence and momentum now as we have a busy January with big games coming up.”

