Newcastle United official Friday announcements – 2 young player loans sorted with Garang Kuol to follow

Garang Kuol is one of a number of young players who will be loaned out for the second half of this season.

Newcastle United revealing where two others will be playing, whilst they decide the best destination for the 18 year old Australian striker.

Official announcements (see below) on Friday stating that Joe White will be going to Exeter, whilst Kell Watts is extending his stay at Peterborough.

Garang Kuol and his agent visited Hearts on Thursday for talks, however, they are just one of a number of potential clubs under consideration.

Eddie Howe on Garang Kuol 6 January 2023:

“I bumped into him in the corridor (at the training ground) and saw him before Arsenal.

“Our plan is still to loan him.

“We’re identifying clubs for him, somewhere he can play.

“He’s got a great personality.

“This is an important loan to learn about British football and gain experience.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United defender Kell Watts has extended his loan spell with Peterborough United for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who featured for Eddie Howe’s side at the beginning of pre-season last summer, joined the Posh on loan in September until January but will now remain at the London Road Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

Watts, who made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club on the final day of the 2019/20 season against Liverpool at St. James’ Park, spent last term on loan at Wigan Athletic and won the League One title, making 35 appearances for the Latics.

The former England Under-19 international also completed loan stints at the likes of Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle in recent seasons and made his 100th English Football League appearance on New Years’ Day against Wycombe Wanderers.

Darren Ferguson’s side currently sit in eighth place of the English third tier, five points adrift of the play-off spots.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United midfielder Joe White has joined Exeter City on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old has linked up with the League One outfit for the remainder of the current campaign, and could make his Grecians debut in their home game against Forest Green Rovers a week on Saturday.

Carlisle-born White has been on the fringes of the Magpies’ first team this season, appearing for Eddie Howe’s side during their Diriyah Cup win over Al Hilal in Riyadh last month.

He has been a regular in United’s under-21 side, too, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 14 outings for Newcastle’s second string so far this term.

White also spent time out on loan at Hartlepool United in 2021/22, where he made 16 appearances and provided three assists during his first temporary stint away from St. James’ Park.

Exeter, who are managed by former Newcastle player and coach Gary Caldwell, currently sit tenth in the third tier.’

