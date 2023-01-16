News

Newcastle United official announcement – Young NUFC stars will now play Arsenal at St James’ Park

Good news for the young Newcastle United stars.

Monday morning seeing the club announced their FA Youth Cup clash with Arsenal has been moved to St James’ Park.

The game had originally been scheduled for Whitley Park in Benton.

The match is tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January) night with a 7pm kick-off, hopefully a decent crowd there to give them support.

I always think the more opportunities the better for up and coming players when it comes to playing at the first team stadium(s).

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup fourth round clash with Arsenal will now be played at St. James’ Park, it has been confirmed.

The young Magpies had been set to take on Jack Wilshere’s Gunners at Whitley Park in Benton on Tuesday, 17th January.

But the fixture, which will be played on the same date, will now be played at St. James’ Park, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT.

Admission for Tuesday’s tie is £3 for adults and £1 concessions. Please note there is no free entry for season ticket holders.

Graeme Carrick’s side are aiming to lift the trophy for the third time in the club’s history, with United having previously won the competition in 1962 and 1985.’

