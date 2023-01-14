News

Newcastle United official announcement – Ticket details for Southampton away semi-final made public

Ticket details for Southampton away semi-final have been made public.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Saturday morning revealing the news.

This Southampton away semi-final fixture seeing the Saints giving Newcastle fans the bare minimum of tickets that they have to.

NUFC supporters having 3,200 tickets to fight over, which is 10 per cent of the St Mary’s 32k capacity. Competition rules state away fans entitled to at least 10 per cent of capacity, in the FA Cup it is 15 per cent.

This despite less than 23,000 tickets sold for Southampton’s quarter-final win over Man City.

Leicester City took the full 4,800 allocation for the quarter-final but ending up returning almost 80 per cent of them, less than a thousand Leicester fans making the trip.

Southampton fans will also be entitled to 4,800 tickets (segregation issues making the total slightly smaller than 1o per cent of the 52k St James’ Park capacity) but safe to say, they won’t be travelling in those kind of numbers, meaning bonus tickets available to NUFC fans for the home leg anyway.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 January 2023:

‘Ticket sales for the first leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton will open from 10am on Monday, 16th January.

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to St. Mary’s on Tuesday, 24th January (kick-off 8pm GMT) in their first cup semi-final for 18 years, before the Saints come to St. James’ Park seven days later.

The Magpies have been given a maximum allocation of 3,200 – ten per cent of the capacity at St. Mary’s, as per Carabao Cup regulations – and tickets will initially go on sale to season ticket holders with 100 or more away points. Ticket details for the second leg will be confirmed shortly.

Prices

All adults (18 and above) and seniors: £20

Under-18s: £5

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adults. Proof of concession sales may be requested at the turnstiles.

Supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

