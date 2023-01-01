News

Newcastle United official announcement – Martin Dubravka recalled

Martin Dubravka is back in Toon.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Sunday revealing the keeper’s return to Tyneside.

The club stating that Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United.

The keeper had a 100% winning record with Man Utd, unfortunately though that was only across two appearances. Two games and two wins in the Carabao Cup.

From the outside, the loan move looked a little pointless for Martin Dubravka, as he struggled to even make it onto the bench, never mind play in the Premier League.

Only four times on the bench for Man Utd in PL matches, left out of the matchday squad in the other 12, inclduing yesterday at Wolves when Man U won 1-0.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 January 2023:

‘Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United.

The Slovakia international goalkeeper joined the Red Devils on a temporary basis in September and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag.

Dúbravka, who joined the Magpies from Czech side Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January 2018 has made 130 competitive appearances during his time on Tyneside, recording 37 clean sheets in the English top-flight.

He won the club’s 2019/20 Player of the Year award as well as the 2018 North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, and recorded eight shut-outs last term.

And he will now provide further competition for Nick Pope, who kept his ninth league clean sheet of the season – the most in the Premier League – in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds.’

