News

Newcastle United official announcement – Loris Karius signs new deal

Loris Karius has signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday morning announcing the news at 10am.

Ironically, at the very moment that tickets went on sale for the Newcastle United v Liverpool match, Loris Karius of course formerly at Anfield.

This Newcastle United official announcement had been strongly rumoured.

Loris Karius signing a new contract that will keep him at St James’ Park until at least the end of this current season.

Claims in the media that this will now see Karl Darlow head out to another club this month.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that Loris Karius will remain with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The German goalkeeper initially joined the Magpies on a short-term deal in September 2022 with an option to extend his stay at St. James’ Park until June 2023.

The 29-year-old, who represented Stuttgart and Manchester City at youth level, has previously played for Mainz, Liverpool, Besiktas and Union Berlin.’

