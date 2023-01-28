News

Newcastle United official announcement – Kieran Trippier agrees new deal

Kieran Trippier has agreed a new contract.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing that the England defender has extended his St James’ Park deal to summer 2025.

Great news for Newcastle fans, as Kieran Trippier has been…outstanding.

By the time we get to the end of this newly agreed deal, the NUFC right-back will be less than three months away from turning 35 (in September 2025).

Who is to say though that summer 2025 would definitely be the cut-off point for Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United.

He is in great shape still these days and you look at players such as former Newcastle player James Milner, who turned 37 this month, still doing a job for Liverpool.

Anyway, we are in the here and now and Kieran Trippier is proving a quality player AND on-pitch Captain, long may it continue.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce Kieran Trippier has signed a contract extension, keeping the defender at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old right-back, who joined the Magpies from Atlético Madrid in January 2022, has been in impressive form for Eddie Howe’s side this season after helping United record an English top-flight record of 15 games unbeaten.

The Bury-born full-back has helped the Magpies record 16 clean sheets across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, including 12 in the Premier League, and has also registered six assists so far this term as well as scoring a memorable free-kick during a 3-3 draw against Manchester City at St. James’ Park in August.

The 40-time England international, part of the Three Lions’ 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar, was the first signing since the takeover of the club in October 2021 by an investment group comprising of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

Kieran Trippier said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve extended my contract here. I’ve got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my teammates.

“When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It’s a positive moment for us players in the club and there’s nowhere I’d rather be.”

Newcastle United Head Coach, Eddie Howe, said: “It’s a fitting reward for the season he’s had. He’s been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he’s excelled in a team that’s doing well.

“I can’t praise him enough for everything he’s given the club.”

