Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Karl Darlow signs for Hull City

Karlo Darlow has signed for Hull City.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday night revealing the news.

Karl Darlow signing a loan deal until the end of the season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 31 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has joined Championship side Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has linked up with Liam Rosenior’s men, who currently sit 15th in the second tier, for the remainder of the current campaign.

Darlow joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest alongside teammate Jamaal Lascelles in the summer of 2014 before being loaned back to to City Ground for the duration of 2014/15.

The former Newport County and Walsall loanee has made a total of 100 appearances during his time at St. James’ Park, helping United return to the Premier League at the first time of asking by being a key part of Rafa Benitez’s Championship-winning squad in 2016/17.

He could make his debut for the Tigers in their second tier clash with Cardiff City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.’

