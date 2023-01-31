Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Harrison Ashby has signed

Harrison Ashby has signed for Newcastle United.

The 21 year old signing a ‘long term contract’ after the usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee was agreed with West Ham.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday morning revealing the news.

Newcastle United official announcement – 31 January 2023:

Promising defender Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee

The 21-year-old was born in Milton Keynes but has represented Scotland at under-21 level and has made seven senior competitive appearances for the Hammers across the Premier League and domestic and European cup competitions.

The Magpies have had a long-standing interest in the right-back, whose father, Barry, played for Brentford, Watford and Gillingham during a near 20-year career in the Football League.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him.

“He has very good attributes so we are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career.”

Ashby, who has signed a long-term contract, added: “I could not be happier. I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family.

“I’m buzzing to come to the game tonight, to meet the fans and to get a taste of the atmosphere.

“I wouldn’t be here today without West Ham, so I thank all the coaches that I had from growing up to now, but I’m delighted to be here.”

