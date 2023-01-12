Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Garang Kuol joins Hearts for rest of season

Garang Kuol has joined Hearts.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Thursday night revealing the news.

Garang Kuol joining Hearts for the rest of the season on a loan basis.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 January 2023:

‘Garang Kuol has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The highly-rated Australian forward, who joined the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners this month after finalising a deal in September 2022, will link up with Hearts after successfully gaining a work permit and will be eligible to feature for the Jam Tarts once international clearance has been received.

The 18-year-old became the Socceroos’ youngest ever player to feature at the FIFA World Cup, making a substitute appearance in a 4-1 defeat against 2022 finalists France, as well as the youngest to play in the knockout stages of the competition since the late Pelé in 1958, appearing from the bench against eventual champions Argentina during a 2-1 loss in the last-16.

The promising youngster, who scored on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 at the age of 17, recorded two goals and three assists in eight Australian top-flight fixtures this term despite only starting two matches.

Hearts, managed by Robbie Neilson, currently sit in third place of the Scottish Premiership and are in league action on Friday night, hosting St. Mirren at Tynecastle Park.’

Good luck to Garang Kuol and Hearts for the rest of the season.

