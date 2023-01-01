News

Newcastle United official announcement – Full extent of Matty Longstaff injury made public

Matty Longstaff is now back at Newcastle United.

His loan spell at Colchester United effectively at an end.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Sunday morning making public the full extent of the injury suffered by the midfielder on Boxing Day.

The club revealing that scans have now shown it to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

So it will be a lengthy recovery period for the 22 year old.

All the best to Matty Longstaff and here’s hoping he will be back on a football pitch sometime soon.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 January 2023:

‘Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle United after suffering a knee injury while on loan at Colchester United.

The midfielder was stretchered off late in the League Two side’s 1-0 win at Gillingham on Boxing Day, and scans have confirmed that he has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Longstaff’s loan spell with the U’s was due to expire in January and he will now undergo his rehabilitation at the Magpies’ Benton training ground.

The 22-year-old made ten appearances during his time at the JobServe Community Stadium, and everybody at Newcastle United wishes him a speedy recovery as the Magpies’ medical staff support him on the road back to full fitness.’

