Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Dylan Stephenson moves to Hamilton

A Newcastle United official announcement has revealed that Dylan Stephenson has gone out on loan.

The official announcement on Thursday afternoon (26 January 2023) stating that the 20 year old will be playing for Hamilton on loan for the rest of this season on loan.

Good luck to the young striker north of the border.

Newcastle United official announcement – 26 January 2023:

Newcastle United forward Dylan Stephenson has joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has linked up with John Rankin’s men for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign in what will be his first temporary move away from St. James’ Park.

The young forward has been a regular for the Magpies’ under-21 side this term, netting five goals in 18 outings across all competitions.

He has also enjoyed some cameos at first team level, making his senior debut in Eddie Howe’s side’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in pre-season.

Blyth-born Stephenson also featured for United in December’s training camp in Riyadh, finding the net as Howe’s charges beat Al-Hilal 5-0 in the Diriyah Season Cup.

Fellow Magpie Lucas De Bolle is also currently on loan at the ZLX Stadium, and has made seven appearances for the Accies since his summer arrival.

Stephenson could make his debut when Hamilton travel to Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon.’

