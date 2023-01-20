Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Chris Wood joins Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday afternoon revealing the news.

Chris Wood has joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

The official announcement (see below) stating that it is ‘with an obligation to make the transfer permanent.’

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has joined fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Wood joined the Magpies from Burnley in January 2022 and helped Eddie Howe’s side to move from the relegation places last season to an eventual 11th-placed finish – scoring vital goals in matches against Southampton and Fulham.

The 31-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season, scoring on three occasions.

Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Chris for the rest of the season.’

