Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Anthony Gordon signs

Anthony Gordon has signed for Newcastle United.

An official announcement on Sunday afternoon revealing the news.

The usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee but media claims it is £40m paid in one lump sum up front, then potentially £5m more in the future if hitting targets.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Anthony Gordon for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old winger joins the Magpies from Everton and has penned a long-term deal at St. James’ Park.

England Under-21 international Gordon becomes United’s first arrival of the January transfer window.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Head coach Eddie Howe added: “I’m delighted to sign Anthony – he’s a top, top talent.

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt.”

Anthony Gordon’s career

Born in Liverpool, Gordon spent time on the Reds’ books before joining city neighbours Everton at the age of 11. His first team debut came in a Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol in December 2017, before his impressive displays for the Toffees’ second string led to a Premier League debut as a substitute against West Ham in January 2020.

After a spell on loan at Championship side Preston North End during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, Gordon returned to Goodison Park and established himself as a first team regular, being handed the number ten shirt at the start of this season. In total, he made 78 appearances for Everton, scoring seven goals.

Gordon – who was been capped by England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level – currently has nine caps and four goals to his name for the Three Lions’ under-21 side.

He could make his debut for the Magpies when they take on West Ham at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 4th February.’

