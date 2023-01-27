News

Newcastle United official announcement: Academy changes made public

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) outlining the coaching structure moving forward.

The club continually evolving and growing since the change of ownership less than 15 months ago, so much has happened so far, but far more bigger and better changes to come as time moves on.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s First Team Development Coach, Ben Dawson, will lead the club’s Under-21 coaching team as part of the Academy’s new-look Professional Development Phase.

Dawson has agreed to take up the role on a permanent basis after overseeing United’s under-21 fixtures in recent weeks following Elliott Dickman’s departure in December.

After joining the club’s Academy as a Professional Development Coach in 2014, Ben became Under-21s Lead Coach between January 2018 and June 2019 and guided the team to the finals of the Premier League Cup and the Premier League 2 Division Two play-offs.

He then became the Academy’s Head of Coaching to develop all age phases, before becoming First Team Development Coach in July 2021.

Ben’s new role will see him continuing to work closely with Eddie Howe and his coaching staff, bringing the club’s first team and Academy even closer together and enhancing the club’s talent pathway.

Dawson told nufc.co.uk: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity and responsibility of leading the under-21s once again and hope that my recent experiences with the first team can help align the professional development phase to the first team.

“Covering the role alongside Neil (Winskill) on an interim basis has allowed me to see the significant and positive changes that have happened at the Academy and evidence how rapidly the club is progressing across all departments.

“I’m looking forward to putting into practice what I’ve learned during my time with the first team.”

Newcastle United’s Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, said: “Ben is an outstanding coach. He understands the Newcastle United DNA and he knows better than anyone what is required for players to make the step into Eddie Howe’s first team squad.

“It’s brilliant for the club and our young players that we have someone so aligned with the first team that can help our young players make that next step.

Academy Director Steve Harper told nufc.co.uk: “Ben’s recent experience at first-team level as well as his coaching expertise will help us align as an academy to the levels required to reach the first-team.”

Additionally, Neil Winskill will move from his role as the Academy’s Head of Coach Development to work alongside Ben, becoming Professional Development Coach/Methodology Lead.

Harper added: “This new dual role reflects the time and significant work Neil has done on our Game Models and processes to significantly enhance our academy delivery.”

The appointment for a new Head of Coach Development is still ongoing and will be announced in due course.’

