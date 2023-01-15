Opinion

Newcastle United – My big seven games this season

We reach the halfway point of the season today, Newcastle United at home to Fulham in Premier League game number 19.

I have been fortunate, so my dad keeps telling me, to get tickets for games.

So far, the season is better than I thought it would be.

(The author Chuks McPeake is 11 years old and recently his dad Greg let us know that when he started Secondary school in 2022, he was assessed as having a reading age of 9.5 years. Since then, he has written a number of articles for The Mag, his growing confidence and enthusiasm helping him to now have a reading age of 12.5 only months later. Greg, Chuks and the rest of the family are living in exile down in London and Greg thanked all the people who have given positive comments on his son’s writing published on The Mag.)

Everything is going well, we are doing better than what the whole world thought.

I thought today I would look back at the games I have been lucky enough to get to this season

First game of the season – Newcastle United 2 Nottingham Forest 0

First game of the season, three points in the bag, two goals including a wonder goal by a centre back, who does that eh?

First away game of the season – Brighton 0 Newcastle United 0

What a boring game but we met up with our friends.

Apart from getting a point we ate pizza, which was probably the best part of the day.

Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4

My uncle Henry came and we got tickets on Saturday morning.

We got tickets in the Fulham end and wow, I got a photo with the mascot (a weird looking badger).

What a win but it was a bit too easy with that red card.

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

I predicted this game and said we would win at least 3-0, everyone was shocked but guess who was right.

We got the points and Almiron gets on the score sheet once again.

Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 2

What a shock win and helped us head into the World Cup third in the league.

Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4

Greggs had no sausage rolls and the steak bake burnt my tongue.

All of our goals in that game were class and Wood actually played well for once.

Arsenal 0 Newcastle United 0

What can I say except looking back from where we were standing, ROBBED by that Chris Wood miss.

We deserved to win but Mikel Arteta jumping up and down trying to get a foul which he doesn’t get hahahahahah.

Almiron was quite unlucky because his goal scoring form has dropped off a bit since the world cup I guess.

I would like to say thank you to Tony, Robbie, Daniel and Marty for getting us tickets, as well as my dad’s mate with the bad knee for bringing the tickets down.

I think we will stay third by the way and any tickets going, give my dad a call please.

