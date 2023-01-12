News

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton charged with drink driving in early hours today

Joelinton was charged with drink driving earlier today.

The midfielder arrested at 1.20am in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle.

Joelinton charged with driving above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson:

“Shortly before 1.20am today [Thursday].

“Officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January.”

That court date is on the Thursday of the midweek when Newcastle United will be playing the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Southampton.

