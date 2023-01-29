News

Newcastle United loan striker grabs winner nine minutes into debut

A dream debut in first team football for Dylan Stephenson.

Only nine minutes on the pitch after coming off the bench and the Newcastle United loan striker scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against Partick Thistle.

Dylan Stephenson has moved to Hamilton for the rest of the season and become an instant hit.

The 20 year old NUFC forward scoring the goal that gives the Scottish Championship club some hope of avoiding relegation.

They are still bottom of the table but have closed the gap to four points off second bottom and five points off the third lowest club.

Dylan Stephenson having joined NUFC midfielder Lucas De Bolle who is already at Hamilton on loan.

Hamilton manager John Rankin:

“The first half is not acceptable.

“I was raging and the players knew that, but fair play to them, they put it right in the second.

“We changed things at half-time and I thought the boys were a credit to themselves.

“I’m over the moon for Dylan Stephenson.

“Dylan came on and did what we’ve seen footage of him doing.

“He affected the game very well and he brought out the best in John Pierre Tiehi, as did Connor Smith and Dario Zanatta by getting near him.

“I was delighted with Dylan and also Connor. I know what Connor brings. I know the enthusiasm he has for the game – he just wants to play football.

“Having that bit of variety in his play will help us and it will help the likes of Lucas de Bolle in the midfield as well.

“Dylan takes his goal very well and that changes the game.’

