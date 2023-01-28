Transfer Market

Newcastle United in negotiations with West Ham to sign Harrison Ashby – Sky Sports

Newcastle United tried to buy Harrison Ashby in the summer but West Ham knocked them back.

Now Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle have gone in with a new offer for the right-back, but once again, West Ham have rejected this new offer.

The broadcaster though saying that negotiations are still ongoing between the Hammers and the Magpies.

It has been well publicised that Eddie Howe wants to bring in a young right-back to act as cover for, and learn from, Kieran Trippier.

Eighteen year old Ivan Fresneda has been watched regularly by NUFC scouts playing for Real Valladolid and I think now just a question of whether it is this month, or the summer, when a young right-back is added to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The right-back has been at West Ham since the age of nine and made his first team debut at the age of 18, back in 2020, before making his first Premier League appearance in December 2021.

Harrison Ashby was named in three of West Ham’s Premier League matchday squads back in August as an unused sub but hasn’t been included by David Moyes in a PL matchday squad since then.

Ashby has though made one start in the Europa Conference League this season bac in August, then in November came off the bench in the 3-0 away win over FCSB.

Emil Krafth is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and Javier Manquillo is currently the cover for Kieran Trippier.

Harrison Ashby has refused so far to sign a new contract and as things stand, will be out of contract come the summer, so it is in West Ham’s interests you would think, to sell the player now if he’s not going to sign another deal. The Hammers would still be entitled to development compensation in the summer if Ashby joined Newcastle (or any other club), though that all but certain to be a lower amount than any transfer fee which would be agreed now.

Having only turned 21 in September, a bonus if signing Harrison Ashby is that he won’t take up a place in the Newcastle United official senior 25 man Premier League squad, as he will be counted as an extra – an under 21 player, the same as Elliot Anderson.

