Opinion

Newcastle United have made it to Wembley!

Eddie Howe has done it, Newcastle United will be playing at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle will face Nottingham Forest or more likely Manchester United, their second leg is at Old Trafford on Wednesday night with Man U leading 3-0.

More importantly though, Newcastle United have done it!

Who cares who we play at Wembley?

What an achievement by Eddie Howe and these players.

To be sitting in third place in the Premier League past the halfway point AND to have made it to a cup final in his very first full season.

Well, miracles do happen.

Who can believe that we would be in this position now, only 15 months after Mike Ashley left St James’ Park and only 14 months after Eddie Howe filled the gap left by Steve Bruce exiting a club with his latest massive pay-off for failure (and he’s had another one…sacking / massive pay-off since then, at West Brom).

Anyway, this is all about the here and now…and the future.

Ambitious owners, an excellent manager (head coach), an ever growing credible hierarchy running the club, plus of course, as important as anything else, a group of players who totally buy into this football club, the fans…and of course, what Eddie Howe is asking them to do.

Everybody pulling together and this trip to Wembley is just the start.

Who knows what Newcastle United, our football club, will be capable of achieving in the years ahead.

Two excellent goals from Sean Longstaff winning it on the night, 3-1 on aggregate.

Only two blemishes on the night.

A wonder striker from Adams after Willock gave the ball away and then a mistimed Bruno challenge leading to a late red card.

Newcastle United never do it the easy way!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

