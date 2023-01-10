Transfer Market

Newcastle United have made an approach to sign Youssoufa Moukoko – Report

Newcastle United are now trying to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

The London Evening Standard report that Chelsea were confident of signing the very exciting 18 year old forward,

However, they say that their information is that Newcastle United have now made a ‘substantial’ approach and are favourites to sign Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Chelsea.

The Standard say that many other clubs, including Barcelona, would like to sign this emerging talent but Newcastle United now doing everything to reach agreement now.

Youssoufa Moukoko will be out of contract this summer unless Borussia Dortmund can get him to sign a new deal but the Standard say that the Bundesliga club aren’t able to match the wages Newcastle United are offering.

They say £150,000+ a week wages have been offered by Newcastle, with a view to him moving to St James’ Park in the summer. If a player’s current deal is set to run out in the summer, then they are free to talk to other clubs in the January window ahead of joining a new team in the summer.

I’m not sure if youth development compensation would need to be paid to Borussia Dortmund, as is the case when English clubs pick up a young out of contract player from another English club. However, even if Newcastle did have to pay Dortmund development compensation, it would be a fraction of his true valuation.

Youssoufa Moukoko made his Bundesliga debut back on 21 November 2020, the day after his sixteenth birthday, in that match he replaced none other than…Erling Haaland.

Before the Qatar World Cup and before turning 18, Youssoufa Moukoko made it 11 career Bundesliga goals despite having started only 11 games (plus sub appearances), including six goals from only eight league starts this season.

The teenager has already also made eight Champions League appearances, including six this season. Two of those were in the starting eleven and included playing up front against Man City as Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with Pep Guardiola’s team.

This would be a really exciting signing and rather than the nonsense about Newcastle United supposedly trying to sign Ronaldo or other fading superstars, Youssoufa Moukoko totally fits the true NUFC model as they move forward.

The Standard report that their information is that Newcastle United are looking at ‘securing the best free transfers as part of their strategy to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.’

Such has been his development, as a 17 year old Germany took Youssoufa Moukoko to Qatar as part of their 26 man World Cup squad, and three days after turning 18, the young striker made his World Cup debut as a sub in the defeat to Japan.

