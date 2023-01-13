News

Newcastle United hat-trick of Premier League awards – A triple fail

The 11th of November 2022 was a golden day of Premier League awards for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe announced as the October 2022 Manager of the month.

Whilst Miguel Almiron was revealed as October 2022 Player of the month.

Topping it all off, that same day seeing our Paraguayan star declared as Premier League goal of the month winner for October 2022, for his stunner at Fulham.

For Newcastle United, a hat-trick of Premier League awards for the same month, all revealed on the same day.

Moving forward to the present day and (unlucky for some) Friday 13 January 2023 has proved to be a triple fail for Newcastle United, a hat-trick of misses where Premier League awards are concerned.

Announcement number one on Premier League awards for November and December 2022:

‘Martin Odegaard has been voted the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for November and December.’

Amongst the other nominations was Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United.

Announcement number two on Premier League awards for November and December 2022:

‘Demarai Gray’s stunning strike against Manchester City has been voted November and December Budweiser’s Goal of the Month, giving him his first Premier League monthly award.’

Newcastle United had two nominations amongst the also rans, with Joe Willock’s winner against Chelsea missing out, along with Miguel Almiron’s stunning effort at Leicester.

Announcement number three on Premier League awards for November and December 2022:

‘Mikel Arteta has been named as the Barclays Manager of the Month for November and December, the second time he has won the award this season.’

Eddie Howe missed out, having been one of the nominations. The draw against Leeds meaning it was 10 points out of a possible 12, with three wins and a draw. Arteta managing the full four wins and 12 points.

