Newcastle United give official Friday update on Alexander Isak

Newcastle United fans wondering when they will see Alexander Isak in 2023?

The club’s record signing had fans buzzing after his goalscoring debut at Anfield in August.

Then only two more appearances (and a second goal) before injury struck.

A newspaper exclusive earlier this week reported that Alexander Isal was now back in group training and had experienced no setbacks.

The report even claiming the striker could make the bench at Hillsborough.

Eddie Howe giving the official Newcastle United update on Friday morning at his pre-Sheff Wed press conference, when asked about the Alexander Isak situation and whether he could indeed be available tomorrow for the matchday squad:

“Let’s get through training today.

“I’m not clear – I just don’t want to put pressure on him and we want to introduce him at the right time.

“He’s getting closer all the time and he has trained.

“Let’s wait and see.”

Eddie Howe on tomorrow’s cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday:

“It’s going to be down to me to try to get the balance right of how we prepare for this game and what team we pick.

“We want to win the game and want to go through.

“The biggest thing is how we approach the game and the mentality of the group.

“Their motivation levels, professionalism, desire.

“We’re under no illusions that it’ll be a difficult task but it’ll be more difficult if we’re not in the right place ourselves.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

