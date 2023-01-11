News

Newcastle United get Southampton – Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup semi-final draw.

The last four teams draw made after the quarter-final matches had been completed.

Nottingham Forest going through on penalties tonight after drawing 1-1 at home to Wolves. whilst in the game shown live by Sky Sports, a massive shock as Man City don’t even have a single shot on target and lose 2-0 at Southampton!

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

Last night’s games of course seeing Newcastle United go through 2-0 against Leicester, whilst Man U won 3-0 at home to Charlton.

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw obviously not taking long to draw and…Newcastle United have drawn Southampton in their two-legged semi-final.

The NUFC Carabao Cup semi-final matches will take place W/C Monday 23 January 2023 and W/C Monday 30 January 2023.

The first game at Southampton and the second leg at St James’ Park.

In the other tie, obviously it is Forest v Man Utd, their first leg at the City Ground and second leg at Old Trafford.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(W/C) Monday 30 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

