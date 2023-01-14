News

Newcastle United fans reflecting as Everton release astonishing official statement

An astonishing statement has been released by Everton three hours before their team kicks off against Southampton at 3pm this afternoon.

The official statement (see below) says that the entire board of Everton directors have been instructed not to attend the game because it is too dangerous.

The statement saying that recent behaviour of Everton fans and then threats having been made in advance of this particular game, means that there is a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

Like many Newcastle United fans, I find it astonishing just how differently the vast majority of the media cover the likes of Everton, compared to Newcastle United, particularly in terms of the fans.

Newcastle fans enduring 14 long years of misery under Mike Ashley, a club ran with zero ambition, two relegations in 11 full PL seasons and a number of other near misses. Yet journalists and pundits more likely to criticise protests and complaints from Newcastle fans, making out that it was NUFC who were unreasonable and asking for something unreasonable. In terms of a decent owner and the club ran in a way that it would try to be the best it could be.

The protests by Newcastle fans always carried out without going too far, certainly nothing on the level of how Everton fans behave. Look at how they went on with Rafa Benitez even before he took charge of his first game.

Look at the repeated pitch invasions by Everton fans and such minimal criticism from those in the media. Sunderland fans so often in the past doing the same, particularly in the old days when we still had derbies down on Wearside. Funnily enough, Newcastle United fans and many other fanbases, never doing pitch invasions in recent decades in the Premier League.

Also…I know that the Everton owners have made some shocking decisions BUT they have put fortunes into the club, a recent report showing that only five PL clubs had spent more on players from summer 2016 onwards.

£1.2bn – Chelsea

£1.1bn – Man Utd

£1bn – Man City

£772m – Arsenal

£735.6m – Liverpool

£716.6m – Everton

In this same period, £456m having been spent by Newcastle United.

The figures are even more stark when broken down. From summer 2016 onwards, in the 11 transfer windows when Mike Ashley was still in control, only £273m was spent, an average of less than £25m per window. Everton averaging around £55m per window from summer 2016 onwards.

The Everton owners spending more than half a billion on their new stadium as well.

You then compare that to Newcastle United under Mike Ashley, he never allowed a penny to be spent that he didn’t have to. He wouldn’t even allow the outside of St James’ Park to be cleaned.

Spending on infrastructure (SJP, training ground, academy etc) under Mike Ashley was a total joke, yet the media completely disinterested…

Everton fans are understandably upset at how rubbish their team is but to outsiders they certainly seem to be at the very extreme of delusional.

Do they honestly think there are potential new owners desperate to buy Everton and plough in the kind of money their current owners have put in?

Plus, the behaviour of Everton fans getting to this extreme, which new owners would want to take on that???

Everton official statement – Saturday 14 January 2023:

Everton’s Board of Directors have been instructed not to attend today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

The Board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the Club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression – at recent home matches.

A Security & Safety Advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

A Club spokesperson added: “This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

