Opinion

Newcastle United fans moaning about other Newcastle United fans who…don’t even exist

Newcastle United fans watched on as 2022 ended with a draw against Leeds.

Surprisingly, Jesse Marsch arrived with very negative tactics, though maybe not that surprising, considering their five most recent Premier League games had featured a massive 26 goals (12 scored, 14 conceded) and the Yorkshire club arriving at St James’ Park only two points above the relegation zone.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle United fans, as a run of eight wins in a row (six of them in the Premier League) was brought to an end, in what possibly looked on paper one of NUFC’s easier matches in this busy match schedule ahead.

As the rain hammered down, the frustration of the home support extended to the match officials, especially the referee, who at times appeared to lose all control.

The mood in the city centre pubs was a little dispirited, which isn’t a shock when expectations have been raised so high, however, overall still very positive and the only real disappointment was that the small margins so many of the Premier League matches had this time gone against us. Newcastle players not taking one of the decent number of chances that came their way, the Leeds keeper having a great game, the Leeds defensive tactics leaving NUFC without a great deal of room to play in, the Leeds defence restricting chances to a reasonable number, a poor referee not helping, Newcastle players at times making the wrong choices or not executive the final ball well enough. That’s football.

Anyway, no surprise at all to me though, that this first morning of 2023, I see Newcastle United fans moaning about other Newcastle United fans who…don’t even exist.

This happens every time when Newcastle suffer some kind of setback and/or below par performance. Which of course hasn’t happened all that often throughout 2022.

Anyway, each time the team don’t win and/or play particularly well, I experience the above on social media.

Newcastle United fans slagging off other Newcastle United fans for having a go at Eddie Howe, the players, the owners, the pie sellers, whoever.

The comments on Twitter etc normally go like this: ‘I can’t believe all these Newcastle United fans slagging off the team….all these negative comments…obviously new fans…should go and watch Sunderland…haven’t got a clue….all these glory hunters…they must think we were guaranteed the title…should never be allowed inside SJP again…and so on.”

The thing is though, I see plenty of these comments from Newcastle United fans slagging off these NUFC supporters for making the negative comments about Eddie, the players etc.

However, even when I look for them, I struggle to see pretty much any of these supposedly countless comments from fans slagging off the club / team / head coach.

It feels to me like there are a lot of attention seekers amongst our fanbase, who race to social media after a setback, to then slag off these imaginary other Newcastle United fans, in order to prove what a real long-term hardcore never wavering elite super supporter they are.

I didn’t see / hear any real over the top negativity either during the match, or after it.

I heard and felt frustration that Newcastle didn’t win, but that doesn’t equal some kind of massive unacceptable backlash against the club / players, just the normal stuff that all fanbases feel when their team fails to win a game that you know they could and should have done.

Likewise, just because after a match Newcastle United fans say / write that this or that player didn’t have a great game, or in their opinion should have done this or that. This is not supporters stepping seriously put of line, it is just you know, opinion.

Shouting / writing abuse is of course something totally different, but then no normal person / fan would do that. The thing is as well on Twitter, where most of these dodgy comments are supposedly made, you can just instantly block / mute whoever if making these comments and then you will never see what they are coming out with, ever again. Yet these people moaning about other Newcastle United fans never seem to do this, it is almost as though they actually WANT to see some negativity that they can then use to rant about.

The thing is with social media anyway, you never know who most of these characters are. Most of those making over the top negative comments about NUFC are so obviously trolls / mackems and yet these Newcastle United fans who want to rant about the non-existent backlash against the players / head coach, conveniently decide to ignore that fact.

The reality anyway, is that when you have a club like ours with hundreds of thousands of fans, well over a million who would identify as a Newcastle supporter, then you are going to have a million different opinions. It has always been like this. We can all watch a game and see it completely different to the people sitting around you at SJP, in the pub, even / especially in your own house.

I have encountered every extreme during my decades actively following NUFC.

Blokes in their fifties who act like seven year olds, refusing to hear criticism of any player or indeed anything at all about the club, because they see that as being disloyal.

Whilst at the other extreme, even when Kevin Keegan was manager and we were on runs of brilliant football and wins, you had others who after winning 5-1, only wanted to talk about the single goal that was conceded.

There are no elite Newcastle United fans, instead, what we do have is a larger fanbase of dedicated supporters than pretty much any other club, certainly in the Premier League.

It is only six seasons ago when even with Mike Ashley, the most hated owner in the 130 year history of our club, Newcastle United fans filled St James’ Park every home match in the second tier. No other club would get those crowds.

An average of over 51,000 over the course of 23 home games, in terms of total numbers through the turnstiles, only Man Utd had more paying customers that season (NUFC with four more home games than those in the Premier League).

Just look at whoever goes down this season, maybe say Everton (please!!!!) or West Ham, just look at how many are willing to go week in week out in the Championship.

In almost 50 years Everton have never averaged 40,000 at home, the last time was 40,021 in 1974/75. Leeds in their entire club history have never managed to get to 40,000 average home crowds.

Yet you get people, our enemies, in the media, pundits, rival fans, trying to make out that it is Newcastle United fans who are not all that. Plastic fans, glory hunters, whatever, yet only six years we averaged 51,000+ in the Championship, simply because Rafa had stayed and given us a little bit of hope, despite Ashley remaining as owner.

Only once in their entire history, have Everton averaged over 50,000 at home, that was in 1962/63 when they won the first division (top tier) and averaged 51,460 at Goodison.

The only problem for Newcastle United fans is that we need a bigger capacity and no this isn’t just because we have new owners and new hope. If you can fill the stadium every week in the Championship, as happened six seasons ago, I think a pretty safe bet to say your stadium needs to be bigger.

Anyway, my rant at other Newcastle United fans, who are complaining about other imaginary Newcastle United fans, is now over, I am heading back to bed to sleep off this (alcohol, not match related) hangover.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

