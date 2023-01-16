Opinion

Newcastle United chances of Top 10, Top 6, Top 4, Top 1…Bookies react to stunning NUFC weekend

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

This always had the look of a weekend that could prove pivotal, at both ends of the table.

Going into this latest set of fixtures, it saw the top eight all playing each other, whilst naturally that meant the other six fixtures involved the 12 clubs who on Friday were outside the top eight.

Newcastle United finally getting their win that was well deserved, Isak delivering on 89 minutes, whilst fair to say the results elsewhere were also very positive overall for NUFC, especially when it comes to hope of top four come the end of the season.

The updated current Premier League table on Monday morning (16 January 2023):

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

5/6 Arsenal

6/4 Man City

16/1 Man U

40/1 Newcastle United

250/1 Liverpool

500/1 Tottenham

1000/1 Brighton

1000/1 Fulham

1500/1 Chelsea

A massive weekend for Arsenal, a dominant win in their Spurs derby, following on from Man City taking the lead but then losing at Old Trafford.

Both bookies and punters seeing this as landmark weekend, as for the first time this season the Gunners now favourites for the title.

Newcastle United 40/1 fourth favourites and everybody outside the top four seen as total no-hopers.

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Bournemouth

4/6 Everton

5/6 Southampton

2/1 Forest

11/4 Wolves

7/2 Leeds

4/1 Leicester

5/1 West Ham

16/1 Palace

66/1 Villa

100/1 Brentford

300/1 Fulham

500/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Brighton, Newcastle United, Man U, Liverpool, Tottenham

2500/1 Man City, Arsenal

A huge weekend for the very bottom end, Bournemouth now the lowest price to go down after their defeat at Brentford, but the biggest losers were Everton. Going ahead against rock bottom Southampton but ended up losing, whilst the likes of Wolves and Forest were also winning. The blue scousers now second favourites to take the drop…

Finish top four:

1/100 Man City, 1/50 Arsenal, 1/4 Man U, 5/6 Newcastle United, 7/4 Liverpool, 3/1 Tottenham, 10/1 Brighton, 11/1 Chelsea, 150/1 Brentford

Even a win for Chelsea against Palace sees them still 10 points off Newcastle and the top four. Whilst convincing defeats for both Liverpool and Spurs have seen bookies and punters react accordingly when seeing the new Premier League table above.

Every chance now of the top four potentially breaking away, especially as the next three PL games for Tottenham see them play Man City home and away, with a visit to Fulham in between.

Finish top six:

1/500 Man City, 1/500 Arsenal, 1/25 Man U, 1/4 Newcastle United, 1/4 Liverpool, 2/5 Tottenham, 7/4 Brighton, 9/5 Chelsea, 25/1 Fulham

Newcastle United seen as nailed on (1/4) to finish top six and play in Europe, whilst overall the bookies seeing the top six positions looking increasingly certain. Brighton the ones surely who could still surprise.

Finish top half:

No offers Man City, Arsenal

1/1000 Liverpool, Newcastle United, Man Utd

1/200 Tottenham

1/40 Brighton

1/33 Chelsea

8/11 Fulham

5/6 Brentford

1/1 Villa

3/1 Palace

10/1 West Ham, Leicester

14/1 Leeds

Finish bottom half:

1/000 Bournemouth

1/200 Everton

1/100 Forest, Southampton

1/40 Forest, Wolves

1/20 Leeds, Leicester

1/12 West Ham

1/3 Palace

8/11 Villa

1/1 Brentford

5/4 Fulham

12/1 Brighton, Chelsea

33/1 Tottenham,

50/1 Liverpool

200/1 Man Utd

300/1 Newcastle United

The turn around in terms of how outsiders see Newcastle United is quite extraordinary, especially those looking to make money out of the situation, whether bookies or punters.

In only three of the 14 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley did NUFC end up top half of the Premier League, Newcastle finished fifth in that one-off 2011/12 season and then scraped tenth twice in 2013/14 and 2017/18.

Interesting times ahead…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

