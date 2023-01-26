Opinion

Newcastle United chances in Premier League and Cup…Bookies react to stunning NUFC form

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

A lot of people wondered how Newcastle United would get on following the Qatar World Cup break.

Eddie Howe’s team went into that break on a run of 11 games unbeaten, on the back of eight wins in their last nine matches.

After the Qatar World Cup…Newcastle United have simply been relentless.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Thursday (26 January 2023) looks:

Since returning to action, in eight Premier League and Carabao Cup matches, Newcastle United haven’t conceded a single goal and have won five and drawn three of those eight matches.

Interesting to see how the bookies have reacted to this ongoing Newcastle United form, in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Listed below are the updated general Premier League /Carabao Cup odds available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/5 Arsenal

6/5 Man City

50/1 Man U

80/1 Newcastle United

500/1 Liverpool

1,000/1 Tottenham

Finishing as title winners always looked a ‘little’ ambitious, however, there has been growing belief in Newcastle United ending up top four at the end of the season, so this is how the bookies currently now see the position…

Finish top four:

1/66 Man City

1/66 Arsenal

1/4 Man U

4/6 Newcastle United

2/1 Liverpool

3/1 Tottenham

9/1 Brighton

10/1 Chelsea

As for finishing in the top half dozen…

Finish top six:

1/500 Man City

1/500 Arsenal

1/20 Man U

1/10 Newcastle United

1/3 Liverpool

4/7 Tottenham

6/4 Chelsea

9/5 Brighton

25/1 Brentford

28/1 Villa

40/1 Fulham

As for Carabao Cup glory and winning the trophy:

4/6 Man U

6/5 Newcastle United

40/1 Southampton

100/1 Forest

I think fair to say that if you had asked ANY Newcastle United fan before the season kicked off, whether they would have five months later accepted a position of the bookies making NUFC of 4/6 to finish top four in the Premier League AND 6/5 to lift the Carabao Cup…nobody would have turned this current position down.

