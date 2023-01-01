Opinion

Newcastle United, battling the big hitters, having a sense of perspective…

I have always felt that time can give you a great chance for perspective and proportion.

If you feel you’re having a bad time of it, sometimes looking back at things further down the line, you change your opinion or start to think “Things weren’t as bad as I thought”.

The same can certainly be said of football and in particular, our Newcastle United.

Coming out of St James’ Park yesterday evening, was a mixture of frustration and disappointment. A home goalless draw against a team that usually has a leaky defence, stuck in mid-table, isn’t the greatest result in the world, but like I said, even the shortest of time periods can give a different perspective. We’ve certainly left the ground with far less to be optimistic about down the years.

Getting into the local boozer offered a chance to check phones, scores and league tables, as well as view our next opponents on the telly, that’s when the mood lightened.

Manchester City had only managed a draw against Everton and Arsenal were walloping Brighton. The former keeps things tight in the top four, proving that even the best sides can stumble, whilst the latter keeps Brighton (8th place) a full ten points behind us. Keep that pace up and some form of European reward at the end of the season will be signed and sealed, sooner rather than later.

Looking back to this time last year, the transformation is astonishing and in double quick time. From bottom of the league and worrying about how long the new owners project will take to get started if relegation was to happen, to being disappointed by drawing at home while cementing our standing in a European competition place.

There are some big hitters below us in the League. Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. More perspective if it were needed.

We are moving into a transfer window safe in the knowledge that if a player becomes available to improve us (even further) then the funds and the desire will be there to conclude the deal(s) from both manager and ownership. This wasn’t the case pre-takeover. This club will embrace the thought of success whereby the previous owner…

For some, we are in a title race, for others (like me) we are in a Champions League place and I’m more than happy with that. “Consolidation” isn’t a shameful position to be in and it shouldn’t be viewed as a cop out. Picture the scenes if we ever do win the league (or anything at all) and we can look back on being frustrated, the time we failed to win at home, yet remained in third place. As a contrast, picture the scenes over a year ago if someone from the future told you that we’d be frustrated, the time we failed to win at home yet, remained in third place. You’d think they were barking mad.

The job Eddie Howe has done should rightly see him crowned Manager of the Year. If it were a calendar year it would be no contest. And he’s done it with caveats too.

I recall not long ago, people not fancying Joe Willock. Joelinton was a joke. Fabian Schar wasn’t in the team. Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy were both on their way out of the club and Miggy Almiron was all but given up on.

Those players have either been totally transformed and become top performers, or have stepped up and filled in the gaps, so others can do the more dazzling work that has propelled the club into European contention. That’s Eddie Howe’s doing and by modern day footballing standards, it’s happened VERY quickly.

He’s also had the misfortune of being without record signing Aleksandar Isak. The perpetual fitness issues of Callum Wilson and Alain Saint Maximin haven’t let up. That’s some £100m+ worth of talent we have seldom been able to call on.

Once upon a time, losing three big players would be curtains, excuses trotted out and backs to the wall football deployed in a bid to try and stay above water. Not this time.

Going into the New Year 2022 we were 19th place with 11 points. It took us until April 8th last season to hit the 34 points that we currently have this season and we’ve had to contend with a near two month break for the World Cup AND the aforementioned injuries. The final season points tally of 49 is a mere 15 away already this term. On top of that, we are into a quarter-final of a cup, that we were done with before August was out last season, with an optimistic draw to look forward to for a place in the semis. Perspective and proportion? You bet.

The good ship Newcastle United has sailed on into uncharted waters for this club, not only in terms of progress, but with good football and entertainment.

Who knows where we’ll be come New Year 2024, but as long as the joy on fans faces remains, we’ll be in safe hands.

And if anyone so much as feels a bit down after the relative disappointment of New Year’s Eve, do what I did at 5pm after the game…Have a drink and look at the Premier League table.

Laughing or crying? I couldn’t decide which – but I enjoyed last night all the same.

Happy New Year to everyone and Best Wishes for 2023.

