Newcastle United agree to buy Harrison Ashby who is en route for medical – Sky Sports

Newcastle United have reached agreement to buy Harrison Ashby. Sky Sports breaking the news on Sunday afternoon.

The broadcaster say that a £3m (including potential future add-ons) deal has been agreed with West Ham.

The right footed defender now on his way to Tyneside for the medical.

It has been well publicised that Eddie Howe wanted to bring in a young right-back to act as cover for, and learn from, Kieran Trippier.

The right-back has been at West Ham since the age of nine and made his first team debut at the age of 18, back in 2020, before making his first Premier League appearance in December 2021.

Harrison Ashby was named in three of West Ham’s Premier League matchday squads back in August as an unused sub but hasn’t been included by David Moyes in a PL matchday squad since then.

Ashby has though made one start in the Europa Conference League this season bac in August, then in November came off the bench in the 3-0 away win over FCSB.

Emil Krafth is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and Javier Manquillo is currently the cover for Kieran Trippier.

Harrison Ashby had refused to sign a new contract and as things stood, would have been out of contract come the summer, so it was in West Ham’s interests to sell the player now.

The Hammers would still have been entitled to development compensation in the summer if Ashby had joined Newcastle (or any other club), though that almost certainly have been a lower amount than any transfer fee which agreed now.

Having only turned 21 in September, a bonus if signing Harrison Ashby is that he won’t take up a place in the Newcastle United official senior 25 man Premier League squad, as he will be counted as an extra – an under 21 player, the same as Elliot Anderson (and Anthony Gordon…when he is confirmed).

