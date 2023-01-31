Opinion

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Amidst all the transfer gossip and speculation flying, there was actually a football match on tonight, and a big one!

With a tentative few toes, if not a full foot, in the final, Newcastle United hosted Southampton, NUFC holding a narrow 1-0 margin from the first leg.

Home advantage for us, but nothing to be taken for granted, nothing done yet.

Most would argue that you shouldn’t change a winning team and that was the case tonight.

The first chance went to Newcastle, with Longstaff’s cutback being poked wide by Wilson, but not two minutes later, Longstaff was teed up in the box and finished with precision – five minutes in and Newcastle lead!

Not 90 seconds later, Longstaff was almost in for a double, firing inches wide after having been set up by Bruno.

Southampton certainly on the ropes, with Joelinton having a shot blocked and Schar’s header well saved by Bazunu.

One way traffic for the first half, huge amounts of pressure culminating in the 20th minute as Willock and Almiron combined to tee up Longstaff yet again, who knocked the ball in for 2-0 Newcastle!

Out of nowhere though on the half hour, a loose ball from Willock went wide of Bruno and picked up by Che Adams, who absolutely drills a long range effort into the far corner – game on!

That being said…straight back to Newcastle pressure and that was the first half.

The second half started in a much more even setting, with Southampton having more possession, but creating little threat.

The first chance for a goal in the half came for us on the hour mark, with a slip from Perraud allowing Almiron through, only for his cutback to go straight to a Southampton defender.

Up the other end and Southampton’s first chance after the break came on the 72 minute, after Armstrong was put clean through on goal, only to be denied by a great save from Pope.

Following that golden chance spurned, everything got a little scrappy as Southampton chased the game, and a Longstaff long shot was saved well – following a lengthy VAR check for a possible handball from Salisu, no penalty though.

Newcastle remaining calm, exploiting another Southampton error and breaking, with Bruno’s left footed curler clipping the post.

On the 80th minute, Newcastle making life hard for themselves, with Bruno sent off for a mistimed challenge on Edozie. VAR ensuring the yellow card changed to red.

Newcastle stood strong in the face of every attacker Nathan Jones could throw onto the pitch, with Isak another worrying withdrawal after taking a whack to the head.

Despite all of this, we continued to hold firm and eased our way into a final, probably more difficult than it needed to be…

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Local Hero

He’s been a somewhat unsung hero all season…but this was the night Sean Longstaff came to the fore.

As well as his goals, he brought his usual workrate and energy, and Southampton couldn’t live with him.

Well deserved from the local boy.

Calm under duress

It was certainly a tale of two teams, with one sloppy frantic side chasing the game and another sitting back to absorb pressure, leaning on a lead.

Southampton had their moments but they were very much individual talent, while we are clearly a team on song, and in sync.

Seeing out the game

A game of two halves.

Newcastle did very well to shut down the game under frenzied pressure from Southampton, especially down to ten men in the last ten minutes or so.

Ceding possession to allow them to pass around in their own midfield and defence and keeping compact, was a sensible, if less exciting, choice.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

(Newcastle United have made it to Wembley! Read HERE)

