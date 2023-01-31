Opinion

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Newcastle United came into this match at St James’ Park simply needing to keep a clean sheet to get to Wembley.

Well Nick Pope didn’t make it 11 clean sheets in a row BUT this was all about the most important statistic of all, NUFC scoring more goals than Southampton over the two legs.

Tony Mallabar:

“Geet up.

“NGE’s mighty mags.

“A very nervous game settled early by Longa’s double.

“I will let others more qualified than me give a more in-depth match report.

“Pre kick off, the toon was absolutely buzzing.

“With a cracking atmosphere inside…

“I didn’t see Bruno’s sending off, as I thought he had won them ball, but as soon as it got VAR reviewed you knew what was coming next.

“Anyway, a trip to Wembley beckons.

“Come on!

“A footnote – well played to all the Southampton fans making the long trip up on a Tuesday.”

Nat Seaton:

“Que sera, sera!!!

“What a night, my first ever home semi final and a night I will never forget.

“It was all about the occasion but a special thank you to Sean Longstaff and his two brilliant goals.

“Wembley here we come !!!”

Brian Standen:

“Wow. Made hard work of that!

“First half hour was as good as anything but Jesus…

“Regroup and go again on Saturday.”

GToon:

“Yes, yes, yes yes, get the f in!

“It’s 03:30 in India where I’m working at the minute but I didn’t want to miss out on commenting, even tho I didn’t see the game.

“What a club, manager, set of players and fans!

“Time to tell me ma, I won’t be home for tea……!

“We deserve this.”

Billy Miller:

“21 minutes in, I thought we were going to blow Southampton away and cruise into the final.

“But they insisted on making a game of it.

“Ah well, job done.

“Wembley, here we come.”

Jamie Smith:

“Special stuff this like.

“Got myself a bit worked up when Sean Longstaff’s newly discovered shooting boots put us 3-0 up on aggregate and we all knew it was happening.

“A couple of negatives in Southampton’s nervejangling consolation and Bruno’s red card, which will see us miss him for the forthcoming premier league games, but have him back for the final. At Wembley.

“We’re going to Wembley, with hope and dreams.

“The good times are properly here.”

Sam Hepworth:

“A brilliant opening half hour where Southampton couldn’t cope with a superb Newcastle United.

“Sean Longstaff with two great team goals and including a hat-trick for him, it could have been four or five for NUFC in that opening 30 minutes.

“Instead it was only one goal advantage, as one mistake, Willock giving the ball away with a loose pass, was punished very harshly with a sweet 30 yarder that Che Adams will never hit the like of again.

“Without that I think Newcastle would have gone on to win so comfortably.

“Instead they toughed it out in the second-half and brought it home, even having to play the final stages with 10 men.

“Now they have to finish the job off and bring the cup home.”

Paul Patterson:

“Get in!!!”

David Punton:

“We did it!

“After 47 years Newcastle Utd are in a league cup final.

“What. A. Night.

“Local hero Sean Longstaff with the heroics. Two great goals from the Geordie lad gave us a blistering start and Southampton never really recovered.

“The second half was a typical semi final – tense.

“The advantage was enough, and despite the nerves jangling, we were 3-1 up on the aggregate score.

“A blemish was Bruno’s sending off but I am right in saying he will be able to play in the final…

“History has been made tonight.

“We get out weekend away in London, and more importantly, we get a crack at some silverware.

“Am I dreaming?!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

