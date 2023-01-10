Opinion

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Newcastle United were dominant, chance after chance before Big Dan Burn broke the deadlock on the hour – only one winner from that moment.

Eddie Howe’s team march into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Jamie Smith:

“Ah wow, first league cup semi final of my life.

“For a while I was nervous that the failure to convert pressure to goals would cost us after a dominant first half.

“However, it was all building up to Dan Burn’s first goal for our club at the Gallowgate end, a tremendous moment.

“The next 24 hours are going to be unbearable as we wait for the draw and hope against all odds that Southampton can take out Man City.

“But we could be looking at the biggest night in memory at SJP when that semi rolls around and bring on whoever it is.”

Brian Standen:

“Job done.

“To be fair it should have been six.

“No weakness tonight, just a great team effort.

“Tell me ma me ma…”

Nat Seaton:

“BIG DAN BURN!!!

“What a performance and what a goal.

“A very well deserved victory on a great night at St James’.

“Is this really happening?!?!

“Bring on whoever in the semi, we’ll create the chances and hopefully be more clinical than tonight!!

“But I’m not going to moan about the finishing on a night like this.”

GToon:

“That was a pretty emphatic 2-0 win.

“Absolutely delighted with the strength of the performance and the way we played from the first minute to the last.

“Great to see BDB score his first goal.

“So Eddie was spot on with his selection for this game and the previous one.

“Hopefully the Tyne Bridge was watching…”

Tony Mallabar:

“Geet up, a well deserved win, albeit we should have been out of sight within the first 20mins.

“So a league cup semi final awaits, cannot wait.

“Just a quick mention to why the directors box was only a third full when loads of our younger fans would have loved the chance to go?

“NUWNBD.”

“Sitting here in King’s Cross, knackered, but proud as punch.”

Billy Miller:

“The performance and result to match the occasion.

“Both goals were things of absolute beauty.

“A first goal for Geordie boy Burn and then pure Braziliance to wrap it up.

“First semi final in this competition in my lifetime.

“Isn’t it amazing being allowed to dream again?”

Ben Cooper:

“The A Team are back.

“Totally dominated Leicester for most of this game, should have had the game wrapped up earlier.

“When we didn’t, some nerves were starting to creep in, but fans and players upped their efforts and the reward was two excellent goals.

“It was never in doubt after that, even though Vardy missed a couple of good chances.

“His lass may be a grass but she probably would have scored the first chance.

“Toon were excellent again though, resolute, a massive effort and some great football.

“Delighted.”

David Punton:

“Onwards we march.

“Our first league semi final for almost 50 years.

“What a night at SJP as we finally broke through a depleted Leicester side.

“With 22 shots at goal and nine on target, we deserved it.

“It was tense at times but you always felt we would get there tonight.

“The heroics from Blyth man mountain Dan Burn, who popped up with a finish Shearer would have been proud of to break the deadlock.

“Then a slick passing move from Miggy and Joelinton sealed it. Bedlam.

“Not so long go Leicester City looked streets ahead of Newcastle. The gap has now been closed.

“Eddie Howe vindicated in resting people on Saturday.

“There were nerves we had missed too many chances, but, phew, we got there.

“There are some big sides left in the competition of course but let’s see what the draw brings.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“This team have something special.

“The last 15 minutes with us totally control in the latter stages of a major cup tie, is something I’ve never experienced before in 20 years of supporting NUFC.

“I fancy us against anyone in the home leg of the semi-final.

“Let’s get to Wembley!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

