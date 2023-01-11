Opinion

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked GToon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Leicester 0.

When you see a game like that and witness the effort the lads put in you almost want to give every player a 10 out of 10. I won’t…but it’s tempting.

Anyway, what a game that was. The tactics from the first whistle to the last were exceptional. Eddie got everything right. Not only does he set our team up well but he reacts to the opposing team making a tactical change.

There was a stage where Rodgers went with three at the back to play two up front and straight away Eddie and his team were looking at what to do. Top coaching.

The second group I want to give credit to are the crowd.

This article is about rating our players in a game but how can we not mention the part played by the crowd.

Eddie thanks the crowd last night for sticking the players when chances were missed and maintaining an atmosphere the lads could thrive in. “Respec” as Ali G would say.

Anyway here’s the ratings:

Pope – 9

Yeah, I know, but I’m giving the marks not just for a competent all round performance but also the Pope factor.

It was this factor that made Daka elect to pass instead of shooting.

It was this factor that made Vardy rush his shot (Pope actually had it covered) not just once but twice.

Don’t underestimate the effect it has on a forward when they are facing a bloke who they think will save their shot.

Trippier – 8.5

Leader, provider, defender, organiser and outstanding footballer.

Harvey Barnes was their main threat, until the game kicked off that is.

Schar – 8

One great tackle and a very assured performance.

Botman – 8

Took out the anger of actually losing a game by dominating everything that came his way.

BDB – 9

What can you say?

What a goal and what a dance afterwards!

Longstaff (the defender) – 8

Never gave up and seemed to be flying into one challenge after another.

He never backs out of a 50/50 and will run until the last whistle.

Longstaff (the attacking midfielder) – 5

These missed chances are starting to mount up.

There’s a technique to keeping a ball down when shooting and he needs to learn it quickly, or he might find himself replaced by a better version.

Bruno – 9

He’s starting to play with a bit of a swagger.

Loved his tackle that took out the ref and their player like skittles.

This bloke is some player.

Joe7 – 9

Fantastic.

I would recommend every fan at some point to get a ticket around the halfway line, quite low down, so you can see this monster in action.

No wonder Longstaff once said everyone wants to be on his team in training.

Miggy – 8.5

What a pass!

He ran their players ragged as usual but that movement, vision and pass was outstanding.

Wilson – 8

Getting better all the time.

Some nice turns and a decent shot.

Willock – 8.5

One of the things that a lot of people don’t notice is his pace.

He is seriously quick.

Not so much off the mark but once he gets going he doesn’t get caught.

Great effort last night and some very good crosses.

SUBS

Isak – 8

Improving and getting fitter.

Some nice touches.

ASM – N/A (Not on long enough)

However, the very fact he came on will have panicked Leicester into thinking about marking him, instead of trying to get a goal back.

Jacob Murphy – N/A (Not on long enough)

That was a great game.

And now I don’t mind who we get.

We have a free weekend in between the games and you know we will give it everything and be very hard to beat.

Bring them on!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

