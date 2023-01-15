Opinion

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Newcastle United were the better team but Fulham came to give them a game.

A tough match and to United’s credit they kept going, excellent work from Wilson and Isak bringing about the vital goal a minute from time.

Jamie Smith:

“We could well look back on today as a huge moment come the end of the season.

“Once again a visiting side had frustrated and United wasted chances to see them off.

“Then a stroke of luck from Mitro’s botched penalty and a fantastic moment for Isak’s winner, due reward for a dominant performance.

“Grinding this win hopefully the catalyst for a positive run, although we’re all holding our breath that Bruno shrugs off the ankle injury that saw him wince off at half time.

“Big win with so many around us playing and I’m going to stick my neck out and say that enough to keep us safe this year!”

Brian Standen:

“Deserved relief!

“Fulham were spoilers but a threat!

“The gods smiled and the town can rock like a b.stard.

“Hopefully injuries are not serious.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a win!!!

“I’m sure Fulham will claim we pinched the victory but who cares?

“We were lucky with Mitrovic’ mishap but we kept on pushing and finally scored from a well worked goal and great for Isak to get on the scoresheet.

“Credit Eddie Howe for going for it and what a celebration from the bench!!

“Silva whinged the whole game at the fourth official, well he can keep on whinging.”

GToon:

“It’s hard to describe how you feel after that game.

“Me and my son went absolutely mental when that goal went in.

“We had to endure Andy “anyone but Newcastle” Hinchcliffe all game telling us how well Fulham had done and if they could just find that goal…… well go and do one mate!

“Get in, get the f in!

“Obviously the downside is Bruno injured and clearly upset when he went off.

“Hopefully it’s just a sprain and he recovers but if the board needed to make that decision about now or the summer then hopefully that has helped.

“Go out now and get Tielemans and one more class midfielder.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Well where do we start?

“Was it a pen for Fulham? Yeah definitely.

“Why this season doesn’t VAR work for us retrospectively??

“Not to worry, Mr Isak did what £62 million players do.

“Geet up..big Joe once again driving us forward after recent late night / early morning manoeuvres.

“After such a dramatic finale, the question needs to be asked..is it time to cash in on Maxi???.”

Billy Miller:

“Thank you Agent Mitrovic.

“Most comical penalty I’ve seen in years.

“Another clean sheet and a win that felt we just weren’t going to get.

“Wilson and Isak showing they could be an option together.

“Back up to 3rd and a point off of 2nd.

“Just hope our boy Bruno G is alright.”

Ben Cooper:

“Really good game, loads of fun to watch.

“Both teams played well.

“NUFC should have won by more and earlier than we did but even if United had a dozen chances, Fulham had the best one.

“I have never seen a penalty scored \ missed like that!

“Brilliant from nufc again, probably too much to ask that we could score a bit earlier and more than once.

“Just for my nerves.”

David Punton:

“A truly Swede ending to a game low on quality, high on drama.

“Step forward our club record purchase to head home a priceless 89th minute winner to sicken and shatter Fulham.

“It really didn’t feel like our day and we count the cost of Bruno going off in tears with a damaged ankle.

“Fulham, who didn’t have a shot in target, thought they had us with the penalty but amid incredible scenes where the laws of the game got us out of jail big time.

“Marco Silva livid.

“It felt such a let off. Out of jail and free to nick a winner.

“The highs and lows of the beautiful game.”

Paul Patterson:

“Take that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

