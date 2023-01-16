Opinion

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Fulham 0.

A gritty but deserved win against a very competitive Fulham. They have style and steel these days and it’s no accident they sit sixth in the Premier League.

There were some similarities with the Leeds game, in that we had several chances and many promising situations that we failed to benefit from. Fulham wasted time and feigned injury as much as Leeds, but did, to be fair, look like they were interested in attack as well as defence.

Fulham got a penalty which was far from nailed-on, but justice was served, when the hapless Mitrovic touched the ball twice in the process of falling over.

However, cometh the hour, cometh the man. Just when the game looked like petering out to a 0-0 draw, Isak headed a winner from three inches out. We looked a more fluent attacking unit once he joined the fray.

Newcastle will need to be a great deal more clinical than this if they want to maintain their lofty league position, but the main topic of conversation in the downmarket hostelry I frequent after games, was the injury that saw Bruno subbed at half time. He didn’t look happy, nor was I.

Nick Pope – 8

I’m not sure I remember Fulham having a shot on target, unless you count the Mitrovic penalty, so it’s hard to give Pope a sensible mark.

However, another clean sheet and a bit of gamesmanship before the pen, gets him the thumbs up

Kieran Trippier – 7

Solid rather than spectacular today.

Gave away a penalty according to the ref and his dead ball delivery wasn’t quite at its best. However, he’s the best right back we’ve had in decades.

Fabian Schar – 8

An excellent display.

Tougher than he looks and more skilful than many midfielders.

Unlucky to see a smart free kick come back off the post

Sven Botman – 7

Assured, strong and unflappable.

His passing – usually a strength – wasn’t quite on the mark today, but another victory and a clean sheet will do for me

Dan Burn – 7

There are some Newcastle fans who assume BDB must be sub-par given his age, background and lack of international recognition.

However, I think we have to accept we have signed a gem.

Another good display, including some neat footwork and attacking ambition

Sean Longstaff – 7

A good game. Covered lots of ground, broke up a lot of Fulham’s play, and took responsibility after Bruno was subbed. Contributed throughout, but he just can’t hit the target at the moment

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Turned his ankle on 18 minutes and wasn’t at it from then on.

I was surprised we kept him on until half time but I’m guessing that was his choice.

He was crying when he left the pitch, which tells me he loves Newcastle as much as Newcastle loves him.

Joe Willock – 7

To be truthful, I don’t remember anything he did particularly well or particularly badly, but he was always available and grafted throughout

Miguel Almiron – 7

Miggy has limitless reserves of energy, whether he going forward or back, and he embodies the style of play Eddie Howe wants from the team.

A couple of poor passes, but other than that, he kept the Fulham defence honest.

Callum Wilson – 7

A couple of neat turns in the box, and a couple of decent efforts on goal.

The Fulham defence shackled him quite effectively other than that but he popped up with an assist for the winner in the nick of time.

Joelinton – 8

Shaded Man of the Match for me on a day when no one was brilliant and no one was terrible.

He covered acres, won the ball, beat his man and got some quality passes away.

If he’s concerned about his forthcoming court case, it didn’t show.

SUBS

Allan Saint Maximin – 7

Subbed on for Bruno at half time and showed some neat footwork.

Although he didn’t make a material contribution to the game, he occupied two defenders for the entirety of the second half, and made Fulham think twice about holding a high line.

Alexander Isak – 7

Scored a goal but also raised our performance levels for the time he was on the pitch.

He drifted across the front line, which meant that Fulham couldn’t work out where he would pop up next, and to coin a cliché, he has a good touch for a big man.

He could be a key player in the second half of the season and the early signs suggest he CAN play alongside Wilson.

Jacob Murphy – 6

Only on for five minutes plus another five of injury time.

However, he had some neat touches, one of which began the sequence of events that led to the goal.

Chris Wood – N/A

Just about took up his position before the ref blew for full time.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

