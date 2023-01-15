Opinion

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 : First time seen this happen at St James’ Park – Absolutely remarkable win

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Just when you think you have seen it all…

I had never seen this happen before at St James’ Park and thankfully the match / VAR officials were up to the job.

Midway through the second-half, De Cordova-Reid went down on the edge of the penalty area when challenged by Kieran Trippier.

The referee playing on and Newcastle United back on the attack, only for when play next stopped, the referee asked to go and look at the pitchside monitor.

You pretty much know for sure what is then coming next, sure enough the referee not going against the VAR recommendation. In all honesty I think it was a decision that could have gone either way.

After a lot of delay and Newcastle United players remonstrating with the referee, Nick Pope booked, Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to take the penalty.

Never having scored against Newcastle in four attempts, this time in his fifth game against NUFC, Mitro put the ball in the back of the net.

I immediately thought that surely my eyes haven’t deceived me and thankfully between them, the match officials backed up that belief. Mitro managing to strike the ball with his right foot and then on the way into the net, catching his left foot as well.

No goal!

Match stays at 0-0.

Helping to ensure an eighth clean sheet in a row for Nick Pope!

An eighth clean sheet in a row at St James’ Park.

Crazy statistics and a crazy incident from our former striker, extending those records of clean sheets.

Fulham ended the game without Nick Pope having to make a single save but actually the visitors played pretty well, certainly at the back and to an extent, in the attacking half.

To Newcastle United’s credit though, they kept on going, their 20th and final shot winning the game. The fifth on target and the first of the second half on target.

For those who thought Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson can’t play together, the 25 minutes they were on the pitch together today suggests otherwise.

Both are very mobile and hard working and most importantly, know where the goal is.

Fabian Schar had came closest with a free-kick that hit the post but the front pair went one better. A minute of normal time remaining and an excellent right side cross from Longstaff saw Wilson head it at the back post but blocked by a defender, the NUFC number nine instantly reacting with a very clever piece of play. Instead of blasting wildly from a tight angle, Wilson instead lifted it over the keeper for Isak to head home from a couple of yards out.

An explosion of joy on both the pitch and the terraces.

I have a feeling this was a massive win.

Newcastle United back ahead of Man Utd on goal difference, in third and a point behind Man City.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

