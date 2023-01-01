Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Leeds 0.

A frustrating end to an outstanding year for Newcastle.

We were much the better team, had enough chances to win three games, but failed to convert any of them. Leeds’ keeper played well, to give him credit, but our own profligacy was the main reason we didn’t keep the winning streak going.

Leeds played quite well in the first half but we were all over them in the second. They employed the usual spoiling tactics – feigning injury, wasting time, fouling – and seemed delighted with the 0-0 scoreline.

The conditions – soaking – didn’t help. Passes got stuck in the surface water, everyone was trying to compensate.

The ref’s performance tracked Leeds’. Started quite well but had lost control completely by the end.

We’ll play worse than this and win, and there was nothing lacking in effort and teamwork, I still think we’ll give Arsenal a game on Tuesday.

Nick Pope – 7

Had very little to do.

I only remember one real save.

He may as well have been wearing a raincoat and wellies. At least he’d have stayed dry.

Kieran Trippier – 6

Nothing wrong with his overall performance but his set-pieces were poor.

I got the impression he was overthinking things and trying too hard after a while.

He’ll have gone to bed annoyed with himself.

Sven Botman – 7

As ever, untroubled and imperious.

Nearly always in the right place at the right time. Leeds never really looked like scoring.

Fabian Schar – 7

Another decent showing from Schar.

A few stray passes, and a couple of chances missed, but he’s an intelligent player.

Once he realised Leeds had come to defend, he ventured upfield at will.

Dan Burn – 7

Effective in defence, and wasn’t afraid to have a couple of runs down the wing, helped limit Leeds to few chances.

Sean Longstaff – 5

Wasn’t his day today.

The game seemed to pass him by, and once he’d missed a couple of good chances, his confidence drained away.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

Newcastle’s policy seemed to be “give it to Bruno and see if he can make something happen.”

Leeds’ was “kick Bruno so he can’t make anything happen.”

He was involved throughout, tried his best, but there was to be no magic

Joe Willock – 6

A good first half – quick, direct and adventurous.

However, he ran out of steam – and ideas – and was subbed off.

Miguel Almiron – 7.5

Had a good game but to no avail.

Beat his man a number of times, put in some useful crosses, and was always looking for the ball.

Chris Wood – 5

Like everyone, he grafted, and tried to get things going with some decent passes, but his hold up play wasn’t effective.

I was ruing his lack of pace on a few occasions too.

Joelinton – 6

Tried throughout and had a mixture of good and bad moments.

He’s not a dribbler, so we need to get him off the left wing.

SUBS

Callum Wilson – 4

Good to see him back, but he had no effect on this game, apart from stupidly pushing their keeper over.

The keeper spent three minutes writhing around in faux agony. The ref added thirty second on. Silly.

Allan Saint-Maximin – 5

Subbed on but didn’t make the difference.

Tried a few tricks, didn’t do anything wrong, but nor did he cause any real danger.

Jacob Murphy – 3

Subbed on at the end.

Did a bit of ill-judged winding up of Leeds and the ref, which got us nowhere and wasted time we could have used.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

