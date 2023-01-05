Transfer Market

Neilson confirms Garang Kuol visit with agent

Garang Kuol is set to go out on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite having only just arrived from Australia, Newcastle United keen to get him settled in as soon as possible at a loan club, so he can as much first team football between now and the end of May.

Hearts, who already have a number of Australian players, have been much talked about as a possible destination. Currently third in the Scottish top tier.

Garang Kuol earlier today put a photo up on Instagram from Edinburgh, before quickly deleting it.

Now however, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed Garang Kuol and his agent have visited today.

He admits plenty of tough competition from other clubs but would love to sign up the 18 year old Newcastle striker for the second half of this season.

A decent standard of football with a club well placed in the table, only a couple of hours on the train away from Newcastle, it sounds as though it could be ideal.

Robbie Neilson confirms Garang Kuol visit to Hearts earlier today – 5 January 2022:

“He (Garang Kuol) is a player we are interested in, so he came up for a look around with his agent.

“He has got a number of clubs that are very interested in him.

“He is a huge prospect.

“He is one we have known about for quite a long time because he comes from the same team (Central Coast Mariners) as Kye Rowles was at.

“The opportunity came to speak to him, so we brought him up and we will see where it goes.

“It is still at the very early stages.

“It will depend what other clubs are in for him.

“We would love to get him here but we will just have to wait and see because he is an eighteen year old who has been playing at the World Cup, so I’m sure there will be a lot of suitors.”

