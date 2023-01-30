News

Nathan Jones explains how he can beat Newcastle United – Three extra players now available

Nathan Jones has three players back available for Tuesday night at St James’ Park, who were ruled out on Saturday against Blackpool in the FA Cup.

January signing James Bree is available for his first Southampton match.

Jan Bednarek was cup-tied against Blackpool in the FA Cup but is now back in contention.

Duje Caleta-Car is also back after serving his one match suspension (against Blackpool) after his red card in the first leg against Newcastle United.

In reality of course, Nathan Jones will be making far more than three changes to the side that beat Blackpool 2-1 on Saturday.

Prioritising the game at St James’ Park, Nathan Jones made eight changes for that Blackpool match (from the team that lost 1-0 to Newcastle last Tuesday), as he goes all out to turn things around tomorrow night.

Nathan Jones talking ahead of semi-final second leg match at St James’ Park on Tuesday night:

“I would love to be lucky and win the game.

“But I would also love to be excellent and win the game too.

“What we have to do is be the best versions of ourselves.

“That’s what we know we have to do.

“We have to have a game plan, we have to be good and…we have to execute it.

“We’ll go there with that game plan.

“We’ll go there to try and be as positive as we can…because we know we have to win the game.

“We can’t go there and be cagey or anything and I think that could play into our hands as well, because they’re a good side, a fantastic side, but it’s evenly poised.

“We’re not going there three down, a real mountain to climb.

“What we’ve got to make sure is we start well, be positive and try to get the first goal.

“If we do that then it’s game on.

“We have had to use the squad (for the Blackpool FA Cup game on Saturday) because Newcastle have had the weekend off.

“We’ve got to use the squad we have got to be as athletic as we can.

“We have got a full team; we have got a full squad.

“Now I have got a full quota to pick from.”

