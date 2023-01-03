News

Mikel Arteta waxes lyrical about Newcastle United and Eddie Howe

Mikel Arteta is looking forward to the challenge he faces in Arsenal’s first match of 2023.

A win for the Gunners would put them 10 points clear at the top (ahead of Man City), 12 points ahead of Newcastle’s side.

Whilst for Eddie Howe and his players, they know a win will take them into second place, six points adrift of Arsenal and one point ahead of Man City.

The win away at Brighton in their last game, combined with Man City drawing at home to Everton (and Newcastle drawing with Leeds…), meant that for maybe the first time, a substantial number of neutrals are thinking this really could be Arsenal’s season.

A lot of people had predicted this run of games would be when Arsenal could be found out, away to Brighton, home to Newcastle, away at Tottenham, then home to Man Utd, before reaching February.

Fair to say that if the Gunners can keep on winning throughout January, they for sure they will be title favourites by that point, no matter what Man City do in the meantime.

With a perfect seven wins out of seven so far this season at home in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta is very confident.

However, at the same time full of praise for his next opponents, waxing lyrical about Eddie Howe and his team ahead of this massive match.

Mikel Arteta talking about Newcastle United ahead of Tuesday night’s match:

“A very good team.

“A very well coached team.

“I think that what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it is incredible.

“Huge credit to him and his coaching staff.

“They have created a belief, a big momentum around the team, that they play the same way against any opponent.

“We are going to play at home in front of our crowd – we are looking forward to it.”

Mikel Arteta asked about what he dreams of achieving at Arsenal this year (2023)?

“To win against Newcastle.

“Then the next one…then the next one.

“That is my dream.

“Then obviously, that all my loved ones and everybody around the club, feels healthy, satisfied and enjoys life, which is beautiful.

“It is great.

“I see enjoyment and excitement because they are really happy after a big win for us.

“However, they are moderate as well and have the understanding that there are things that we (still) have to improve as a team.

“The way we are performing is obviously impressive and we are really happy with that.

“We have set the bar and objectives in the short-term of what we want to improve and what is making us win that many football matches.”

