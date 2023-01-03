Opinion

Mikel Arteta more embarrassing with Newcastle post-match comments than match antics – Appeared impossible

I must admit, I like Mikel Arteta …usually.

Then he acts like that tonight during the goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Before somehow getting even more embarrassing with his comments afterwards.

Suddenly I’m thinking, if that is how Mikel Arteta wants to go on, then I would take Pep Guardiola and Man City winning the title another fifty times, rather than Arsenal doing it even once.

As the match went on and his team increasingly struggled to create decent chances, rather than look to himself and his players for the answers, Mikel Arteta instead tried to make out he and his team were suffering one of the greatest miscarriages of justice ever seen on a football pitch.

The way he went on, on the touchline, quite clearly Mikel Arteta trying to bully the match officials into getting decisions.

Luckily, the useless referee was too busy booking everybody inside the stadium to be influenced.

The match officials, especially the ref, were poor for both teams. Though I think Newcastle United had marginally the worst of it, including a yellow card and a free-kick to Arsenal, when the Brazilian had actually played the ball.

However, afterwards, the behaviour of Mikel Arteta went onto another level of embarrassing.

Speaking about the match, the Arsenal boss repeatedly talking about ‘Two scandalous penalties’ that his team should supposedly have got. Making out like these were impossible to believe decisions.

I haven’t even got a clue what one of these non-penalty decisions were, but the one I am sue he was referring to, was when the ball from close range hit the inside of Murphy’s arm / elbow when his arm was close to his body. Never in a million years was it a penalty.

If anything, Newcastle had better shouts for penalties at the other end, with NUFC players getting manhandled and pushed / pulled on set-pieces.

What makes it even more laughable is that this season Newcastle United have had a number of scandalous penalty decisions go against them, that DO defy logic.

Sadly, Mikel Arteta was unable to take this on the chin, a day when his team met a side who defended well and deserved a point. A day when his team only forced Nick Pope into a couple of half difficult saves that ensured his sixth (SIXTH!!!) clean sheet in a row.

Mikel Arteta speaking after Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0:

“There were two penalties.

“It is very simple.

“It is two scandalous penalties (not given).

“Extremely proud of my players.

“The way we played, the way we dominated the game.

“The way we controlled the game.

“We had so many situations.

“Then we had two scandalous penalties (not given).

“When you cannot win, you do not lose.

“We had a really good performance.

“I wanted to win the game but we draw it.

“We should have done things better, especially in the final third.

“And we should have had two penalties to win the game, then it would have been a different story.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

