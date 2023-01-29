Transfer Market

Middlesbrough official announcement – Signing of the former Newcastle United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed former Newcastle United player Dan Barlaser.

The Newcastle United fan from Gateshead was with NUFC from the age of nine but was eventually forced into a permanent move elsewhere, with first team opportunities limited.

Dan Barlaser was loved by Rotherham fans who will be gutted to see him go, he has excelled and progressed as a player with the Championship club but could now find himself in the Premier League later this year.

Sky Sports reported that Middlesbrough are paying Rotherham £1.5m for the midfielder, Dan Barlaser swapping the club who are 20th in the second tier, for Boro who are currently third and in the play-off positions.

A Newcastle United official statement stated the usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee back in October 2020.

However, media reports at the time said that the deal was including a 50% resale clause for if / when Rotherham sell Barlaser in the future, an initial fee of around £300,000 reported to have been paid.

If all the figures add up, it would then appear that Newcastle United are now set for a £600,000 cash windfall (50% of the £1.2m profit Rotherham are making, taking off the £300,000 they reportedly paid NUFC just over two years ago).

Middlesbrough official announcement – 29 January 2023:

The club are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old joins on a three-and-a-half-year contract after watching Boro’s win over Watford from the stands at the Riverside.

Barlaser has started all of Rotherham’s 28 Championship matches this season and has chipped in with two goals and seven assists.

Gateshead born and a product of the Newcastle United Academy, the move represents a return to his native north east.

After loan spells at Crewe, Accrington, and Rotherham, Barlaser joined the Millers permanently in 2020 and has clocked up over a century of appearances for the South Yorkshire side.

He is Boro’s second signing of the January transfer window and follows Cameron Archer into the club to bolster Michael Carrick’s squad.

“Dan is a player who I’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re delighted to bring him in,” Boro’s Head Coach said.

“He is a perfect fit for us, not only in terms of attributes and what he can bring on the pitch but also character and desire to improve.”

