Opinion

Massive positivity and potential for Newcastle United – Premier League ‘Big 7’ this season and last

This 2022/23 Premier League season is certainly looking one of the most interesting.

Whether you are looking at the top, bottom, or indeed in between, maybe the biggest shake up in years.

I think a fair few people had settled into a notion of Man City set to dominate for the foreseeable at the top and at the bottom, three clubs promoted and them instantly sent back down. A belief it was becoming near impossible to come up out of the Championship and compete with those more established in the top flight.

However, I think we are seeing a refreshing and only part of feeling like that is because I am a Newcastle fan.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Tuesday 3 January 2023:

This is how the Premier League table looked after everybody had played 17 PL games last (2021/22) season (table via Transfermarkt):

As you can see, when it comes to promoted clubs, Brentford are showing last season was no one-off, whilst Fulham are flying after their promotion.

Zero chance of either of that pair going down and both Forest and Bournemouth have shown they can be competitive after promotion as well. I fancy a very good chance that at least one of that pair will also stay up, with the net result being that at least one, probably two, of the more established PL clubs will be relegated. The likes of Wolves, Leeds, Everton, Southampton and Leicester all at risk despite spending serious money over a number of years.

However, it is probably at the other end where the shake up is being most keenly felt, especially amongst the disgraced six who tried to steal football.

Firstly, by attempting to award themselves extra voting rights which would mean a minority outvoting the majority on every important matter in the future, especially with regard to the sharing of money.

Secondly, after that one failed, the same six all volunteered and became key clubs in the attempted formation of a European Super League, where none of them would then have to qualify to take part in European competition.

As you can see above, the status quo for the usual suspects was very much the case after 17 PL matches played last season.

All six of them filling the top six places.

Man City yet again heading off to win the title with Liverpool the nearest challengers.

By the end of the season, five of the six were 13 points or (a lot!) more ahead of the riff-raff, whilst even though they won only seven of their final 21 PL games, Man Utd still finished comfortably in sixth, two points ahead of West Ham and six points above eighth.

As we all know, it is very much all change at the very top, with Arsenal already opening up a seven points lead at the top, the Gunners currently with 17 points more than they had after 16 games last season (they had 26 points before winning their 17th).

Man City are currently five points off their usual standard (41 points), which they were showing after 17 games last season. Man Utd actually five points ahead of where they were last season (27 points after 16, compared to 32 now).

Tottenham have one point less compared to their 17 match total in 2021/22 (30 v 31).

As for the other due of ‘Big 6’, or should that be ‘Big 7’….clubs though, it is getting really interesting.

Liverpool with a massive 12 points less than they had after 17 games last season (28 v 40).

Chelsea a similarly huge 11 points less than they had after 16 matches last season (25 v 36).

I have of course left the biggest mover until very last, 24 points and 16 places the difference, Newcastle United moving from 10 points to 34, from 19th in the table to 3rd, when comparing 17 Premier League match totals.

