Opinion

Marco Silva accuses unfair and dangerous – Circumstances ahead of facing Newcastle United

Marco Silva was ecstatic after defeating Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday night.

However, not quite so happy when he looks forward to Fulham’s next match.

Marco Silva and his players facing Newcastle United only 64 hours after the final whistle sounded at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva – Friday 13 January 2023:

“It will be difficult for us because we almost don’t have time to prepare for this game at Newcastle.

“I think it is unfair for us to start that game at 2pm on a Sunday.

“The way that they scheduled the game with Chelsea for a Thursday night is difficult to understand.

“After such a busy period following the World Cup, playing almost every three days for all the football clubs, a game that wasn’t scheduled, they decide to put it on a Thursday night.

“Only two and a half days before the Newcastle match.

“We finished the game yesterday (Thursday) at 10pm and we are going to start this next game (at St James’ Park) at 2pm.

“It is not taking care of the players.

“I know that the Premier League is tough, it is tough for everyone, it has to bee, but it is really dangerous.

“It is really dangerous for the players that they are going to start the game again at 2pm and you have to take care of the players if you want to see good games, if you want to have them in the best physical condition they can be.

“With the time between these two games, you are not taking care of the players.

“It is not Newcastle’s fault at all.

“Newcastle played last Tuesday, they did really well again (winning 2-0 against Leicester).

“The situation is why the game against Chelsea was yesterday (Thursday) night.”

Has Marco Silva got a valid point?

I would say yes…and no.

The Fulham boss asks why their game against Chelsea was played last night? Well, I think surely he and everybody else knows why, because the broadcasters wanted it and they pay the money.

I remember a classic case where Newcastle United were involved.

On Thursday 2 November 2006, Newcastle United went away to Palermo and won 1-0 in the UEFA Cup, Tim Krul made his NUFC debut and Albert Luque got the winner.

On Saturday 4 November 2006, Newcastle United played at St James’ Park and lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Never mind 64 hours between games, this was more like 40 hours between the final whistle in Sicily and NUFC kicking off on the Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park. At the time Newcastle looked in real relegation trouble, only eight points from 10 PL matches that season under Glenn Roeder and the Sheffield United game already looking a bit of a relegation six pointer.

In the end, Sheffield United were relegated, Newcastle United surviving by five points.

The Newcastle game would have usually been on a Sunday after a Thursday in Europe but I remember Freddie Shepherd defending the decision at the time, saying the extra money was too good to turn down, agreeing a Saturday scheduling in return for extra TV cash. I thought it was ridiculous but money talks. In that instance, Newcastle did have a choice, as teams in Europe couldn’t be forced to play so quickly in their next Premier League match.

In the case of Marco Silva and Fulham, could they have said no to a Thursday scheduling? Well, I think it is probably unlikely in this case, but even if they’d had a refusal option, would the Fulham bosses have turned down the extra TV cash?

